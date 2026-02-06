Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here's when Detroit Red Wings players will compete in the Olympics

Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) is congratulated by Lucas Raymond (23) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are sending three players to compete in the Olympics, with men's ice hockey kicking off on Feb. 11.

Dylan Larkin will compete for Team USA, Moritz Seider for Germany, and Lucas Raymond for Sweden in the Olympics.

The men's tournament features three groups of four teams that will compete in a round-robin tournament. That will set up seeding for the knockout rounds, and the three group winners and the highest-ranked remaining team will get a bye.

Men's quarterfinals will take place on Feb. 18, with the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 20 and then the bronze medal game on Feb. 21 and gold medal game on Feb. 22.

Below are the group stage games where you can watch the three Red Wings players.

Team USA (Larkin)

  • Thursday, Feb. 12 at 3:10 p.m. against Latvia
  • Saturday, Feb. 14 at 3:10 p.m. against Denmark
  • Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:10 p.m. against Germany

Team Germany (Seider)

  • Thursday, Feb. 12 at 3:10 p.m. against Denmark
  • Saturday, Feb. 14 at 6:10 a.m. against Latvia
  • Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:10 p.m. against United States

Team Sweden (Raymond)

  • Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 3:10 p.m. against Italy
  • Friday, Feb. 13 at 6:10 a.m. against Finland
  • Saturday, Feb. 14 at 6:10 a.m. against Slovakia
