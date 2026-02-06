Here's when Detroit Red Wings players will compete in the Olympics

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are sending three players to compete in the Olympics, with men's ice hockey kicking off on Feb. 11.

Dylan Larkin will compete for Team USA, Moritz Seider for Germany, and Lucas Raymond for Sweden in the Olympics.

The men's tournament features three groups of four teams that will compete in a round-robin tournament. That will set up seeding for the knockout rounds, and the three group winners and the highest-ranked remaining team will get a bye.

Men's quarterfinals will take place on Feb. 18, with the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 20 and then the bronze medal game on Feb. 21 and gold medal game on Feb. 22.

Below are the group stage games where you can watch the three Red Wings players.

Team USA (Larkin)



Thursday, Feb. 12 at 3:10 p.m. against Latvia

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 3:10 p.m. against Denmark

Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:10 p.m. against Germany

Team Germany (Seider)



Thursday, Feb. 12 at 3:10 p.m. against Denmark

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 6:10 a.m. against Latvia

Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:10 p.m. against United States

Team Sweden (Raymond)

