Here's when Oakland and Michigan State will play in the second round of March Madness

Oakland upsets Kentucky to advance in NCAA Tournament. Greg Kampe reacts to the historic win. Brad Galli has more
Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 09:45:51-04

(WXYZ) — Both No. 9 Michigan State and No. 14 Oakland University are headed to the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, with both games taking place on Saturday.

Game times have been released for the Spartans and Golden Grizzlies, after both teams beat higher-ranked opponents.

In Oakland's case, the topped No. 3 Kentucky, and MSU beat No. 9 Mississippi.

Now, the Golden Grizzlies will take on No. 11 NC State and MSU will take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Michigan State will play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and CBS, and Oakland will play at 7:10 p.m. Saturday on TBS.

