Here's who's on the Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have finalized their Opening Day roster ahead of the team's first game of the regular season on Thursday.

Hear from Opening Day starter Tarik Skubal below

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal speaks after being named Opening Day starter

The Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 4 p.m. They have a three-game series against the White Sox and then another three-game series New York Mets before Opening Day at home on Friday, April 5 against the Oakland A's.

Below you'll find the Tigers roster.

Infield



Spencer Torkelson (1B)

Colt Keith (2B)

Andy Ibáñez (2B)

Javier Báez (SS)

Gio Urshela (3B)

Outfield



Riley Green

Parker Meadows

Mark Canha

Matt Vierling

Zach McKinstry

Designated Hitter



Kerry Carpenter

Catchers



Jake Rogers

Carson Kelly

Starting Pitchers



Tarik Skubal

Kenta Maeda

Jack Flaherty

Casey Mize

Reese Olson

Bullpen Pitchers

