GIBRALTAR, Michigan — The Carlson Maurauders came into the final week of the regular season with a 8-0 record. They had never finished the regular season a perfect 9-0 until Friday night when they beat Allen Park 44-7 at home and claimed the outright Downriver League Championship.
High School Game of the Week: Carlson Dominates Allen Park
Carlson made history by going 9-0 for the first time in program history by beating Allen Park 44-7
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.