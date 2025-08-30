(WXYZ) — Catholic Central crushed Chippewa Valley 41-7 in our WXYZ High School Game of the Week. Brad Galli reported live from our first Friday night prep football kickoff of the season. Check out our coverage every week with a preview at 6 PM and highlights at 10 and 11 PM.
High School Game of the Week: Catholic Central crushes Chippewa Valley
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.