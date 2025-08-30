Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
High School Game of the Week: Catholic Central crushes Chippewa Valley

Catholic Central crushed Chippewa Valley 41-7 in our WXYZ High School Game of the Week.
Samson Gash Catholic Central
(WXYZ) — Catholic Central crushed Chippewa Valley 41-7 in our WXYZ High School Game of the Week. Brad Galli reported live from our first Friday night prep football kickoff of the season. Check out our coverage every week with a preview at 6 PM and highlights at 10 and 11 PM.

