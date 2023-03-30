Lansing Sexton wrestling program being lead by freshman twins

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Sexton High School wrestling team has a lot to be proud of winning the district title in February.

A big part of that accomplishment was the help of two freshman who are twins. They say the family connection has made it that much more special.

“Jah’Reiece and Kah’Reiece, I thank God my Reiece’s come in two’s, “ said the wrestling team head coach Jeffery Howard.

Jah’Reiece and Kah’Reiece McKinney helped lead their team to success. Even though wrestling wasn’t something they wanted to do at first, they ended up finding the love for it.

“We kinda have the same personality, and we do the same things all the time. It was weird to win it with him. At the same time, we both didn’t want to do it, but we ended up doing it for our team anyway,“ said Kah'Reiece.

Being able to go against each other in practice made it a fun experience.

”I only wanted to practice with him,” said Jah'Reiece.

Their excelling on the mat and off of it, as education appears to be their driving factor. Both of them have GPA’s over 4.0s.

“My mom told us at a very young age, we always got good grades, so it became a habit. We did our work and got everything done and wanted to be the best," said Kah’Reiece.

