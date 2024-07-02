Detroit Red Wings unveil 2024-25 schedule; home opener set for Oct. 10

The Detroit Red Wings will open the 2024-25 season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins this fall. The team unveiled its full schedule on Tuesday.

The 82-game schedule will include a home game on the day before Thanksgiving against the Calgary Flames, and a New Year's Eve game at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It also includes the Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1.

The Red Wings will face the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers for the first time on Jan. 16 on the road, then face them two more times in April.

The Red Wings will have their home finale on April 14 against the Dallas Stars and then finish the season on the road on April 17 at the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Check out the full schedule below.