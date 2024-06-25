Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk among 7 named to Hockey Hall of Fame in 2024

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Red Wing Pavel Datsyuk will be joining a number of his teammates as a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

TMike Gartner, Chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee announced Datsyuk would be honored in this year's call on Tuesday. This was his first year of eligibility.

The Hall of Fame citation reads as follows:

Pavel Datsyuk was born in Sverdlovsk, Russia on July 20, 1978. After playing in the KHL he joined the Detroit Red Wings in 2001 and played 14 NHL seasons, scoring 314 goals and 604 assists in 953 games. A four-time Lady Byng trophy winner, he also won Stanley Cups with Detroit in 2002 and 2008. In international play, Pavel played for Russia at the Olympics in 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 (where he was team captain) and 2018. He won Olympic gold in 2018 and bronze in 2002.

"I have been lucky in my hockey life to this point," said Datsyuk in a news release. "I would like to thank all of the people who have helped me along my way."

Datsyuk is one of the seven individuals announced today as the Hall of Fame's 2024 class, 2 from the Builder Category and five from the Player. The vote was held today.

"The Hockey Hall of Fame is proud to welcome these hockey legends as Honoured Members," said Gartner in a news release. "Their contributions to the game of hockey are well documented and their election to the Hockey Hall of Fame is richly deserved."

In the Builder Category, Colin Campbell and David Poile were elected.

Hockey has been Colin Campbell's life for the past 52 years: as a player, coach, and for the last 25 years as Senior Executive Vice President at the NHL's Hockey Operations, Officiating, and Central scouting departments. Raised in Tillsonburg, ON, Colin has been involved in all facets of the game, including winning a Stanley Cup in 1994 as associate coach of the New York Rangers.





After his playing career, David Poile began his journey as an NHL executive with the Atlanta Flames in 1972. He moved with the Flames to Calgary for two seasons before being named the GM of the Washington Capitals in 1982, a job he held for 15 seasons. In 1997, David moved to Nashville as GM, a position he held until 2023. A member of the USA Hockey Hall of Fame, he is also the winningest longest tenured GM in NHL history.

In the Player Category, the four individuals elected in addition to Datsyuk are Natalie Darwitz, Jeremy Roenick, Shea Weber, and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

A native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Natalie Darwitz played for Eagan H.S. before joining the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2002. She led the Gophers to a national championship over Harvard in 2005, scoring the winning goal. Internationally, she played for the United States at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympic Games. Natalie also represented her country in eight world championships, winning Best Forward in 2008.





Jeremy Roenick was born in Boston, MA, and went from Thayer Academy to the Hull Olympiques of the QMJHL in 1988. In 1989 he made the jump to the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he played eight seasons before moving to the Phoenix Coyotes. In his 20 NHL seasons he played for five different teams. Internationally, he represented the United States on numerous occasions, earning a silver medal at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. Jeremy finished his career as the second-highest American born goal scorer in NHL history.







Born in Sicamous, BC, Shea Weber starred for the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, winning a Memorial Cup in 2004. After his Junior career he turned pro with the Nashville Predators in 2006 and was team captain for six seasons. In international play, he won gold with Canada at the Olympics in 2010 and 2014. Overall, Shea is a member of one of hockey's most select clubs, winning the Western Hockey League twice, a Memorial Cup, World Juniors, World Championships and the Olympics.







Krissy Wendell-Pohl was born in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota and led Park Center High School to a state high school championship in 2000. Our second Golden Gopher Inductee, she became the first Minnesota and WCHA member to win the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2005. Internationally, she played for Team USA from 1999 to 2007 – 147 total games, including 106 goals, six IIHF World Championships, including 2005 where she was MVP in the United States first ever gold medal win. Krissy represented the United States at the 2002 and 2006 Olympics Games, serving as Captain in 2006.

The honorees will officially be inducted during the 22024 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration on Monday, November 11, in Toronto. The event will be preceded by the traditional slate of "Induction Weekend" events beginning on Friday, November 8, including the annual "Hockey Hall of Fame Game" hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Sunday's "Hyundai Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic" featuring Honored Members Jayna Hefford and Eric Lindros as captains).