Ilitch launches Detroit SportsNet for Red Wings & Tigers broadcasts; here's how much it will cost

(WXYZ) — A new Detroit sports channel will broadcast Detroit Tigers games for 2026, and next season's Detroit Red Wings games.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announced the launch of Detroit SportsNet (DSN), which will be the year-round broadcast home for the Tigers and Red Wings.

The announcement comes after last month's news that the teams were leaving FanDuel Sports Network and its parent company, Main Street Sports Group.

DSN will be powered by MLB Media, and according to Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, discussions are ongoing with cable/satellite distributors.

According to the organization, there will be streaming options for fans, with a monthly cost of $19.99 or $189.99 annually. The channel will launch with the 2026 Detroit Tigers season, and then the 2026-27 Detroit Red Wings season will be broadcast on DSN.

Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson will continue to lead the broadcasts for the Tigers, alongside analysts Andy Dirks and Dan Petry. Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond will also remain with the Red Wings.

According to Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, more information is expected to be released in the future regarding channels and cable/satellite distributors.