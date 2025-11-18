'I'm feeling good': NFL legend Bernie Kosar completes liver transplant

Browns legend Bernie Kosar's liver transplant is complete, with the long-anticipated day coming over a year after being put on the wait list, and following a recent series of unsuccessful attempts as well as procedures to treat internal bleeding.

Kosar sent video after the surgery.

"Hey, I'm out and I'm feeling good," Kosar said in the video from his bed at University Hospitals.

In July 2024, Kosar said that he had been placed on a transplant waiting list.

Kosar moved closer to the hospital to be ready for when he was selected for a transplant.

University Hospitals released a statement, and in it, the hospital system addressed speculation about possible donors, saying, "As with all organ donations, we are humbled and awed by the generosity of the donor and their family. Due to confidentiality laws, we cannot provide additional details about the donor."

Today, University Hospitals completed a liver transplant surgery for our patient, Bernie Kosar. As Northeast Ohio's hometown healthcare team, it is always an honor to serve patients across our community. We are thankful to Mr. Kosar for trusting us with his healthcare needs. Our doctors, nurses and caregivers will do everything in our power to support his journey toward recovery. The entire UH team has grown fond of Bernie and we are astonished by the indomitable spirit Browns fans have known and loved for decades.



Kosar has been dealing with numerous health issues for years from his time playing football; he’s had around 80 broken bones, 100 concussions and more than a dozen seizures. Problems with his liver have caused medical procedures he’s had scheduled to be postponed.

Last week, Kosar underwent six surgeries to deal with internal bleeding.

Despite his physical ailments and the setbacks he’s faced, Kosar has kept a positive outlook on life and is thankful for the support he’s received from his family, friends and fans.

This article was written by John Kosich for the Scripps News Group in Cleveland.