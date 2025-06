NOVI, Mich. — Alan Trammell believes the 2025 Tigers are "for real, there's no question about it."

"We had some lean years, but we're coming," he told Brad Galli at the Detroit Sports Spectacular, running this weekend in Novi.

Trammell also made it clear: he's still waiting for Lou Whitaker to join him in the Hall of Fame.

