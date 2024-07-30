INTERVIEW: Jalen Rose and Chris Webber reunite in Detroit as 'family for life' at JRLA golf outing

DETROIT — Jalen Rose and Chris Webber spent the entire day together at Jalen Rose Leadership Academy golf fundraiser on Monday.

Where's the beef?

Rose had an answer for that, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with his Michigan teammate after a notable war of words played out in the public eye for years.

"This is action. How we get up and break bread, and how we communicate, ain't nobody else's business. We're here today. We're family for life," he said.

Webber showed up to Rose's event at Detroit Golf Club, after the pair appeared together with Fab Five teammates at a U-M game in January.

"It's my brother. I'm just supporting what he's doing, what he's done, and what he's going to continue to do," Webber said.

Rose credited Webber's Hall of Fame credentials as a player, and the way young Detroiters admire him.

"I'm honored that he came," Rose said.

