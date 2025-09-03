Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Jonathan Smith on building Michigan State's brand in 'blue collar' way, following Tom Izzo's legacy

INTERVIEW: Jonathan Smith wants to build Michigan State's football brand with a "blue collar" effort, capitalizing on primetime showcases like this week's showdown with Boston College. "I do think it matters what you're doing day-to-day, and not always in front of the camera," he said. "Following in the footsteps and learning from Coach Izzo, the way he's done it for such a long time at a high level." Watch his conversation with Brad Galli
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jonathan Smith wants to build Michigan State's football brand with a "blue collar" effort, capitalizing on primetime showcases like this week's showdown with Boston College.

"I do think it matters what you're doing day-to-day, and not always in front of the camera," he told Brad Galli in a conversation inside the program's football building. "Following in the footsteps and learning from Coach Izzo, the way he's done it for such a long time at a high level."

