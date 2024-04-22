Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Jonathan Smith optimistic, 'not very patient' in leading Michigan State football's turnaround

7 News Detroit Sports Director Brad Galli speaks one-on-one with Michigan State Spartans Head Football Coach Jonathan Smith after the spring game.
Jonathan Smith Brad Galli
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jonathan Smith is working to lead Michigan State football back to being a Big Ten power. The new Spartans head coach talked with Brad Galli about his first months on the job, QB Aidan Chiles, and meeting his childhood hero Magic Johnson.

