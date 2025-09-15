Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Michigan interim coach Biff Poggi talks Bryce Underwood's 'elite' play, matchup ahead with Nebraska

Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi talked with WXYZ, going through Bryce Underwood's performance against Central Michigan. Poggi explored if they'll open up more of the same type of play calls for the quarterback against Nebraska. Poggi discussed what makes him so well-liked by U-M players, and how the loss to Oklahoma brought the team closer together. Watch his conversation with Brad Galli
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi talked with WXYZ, going through Bryce Underwood's performance against Central Michigan. Poggi explored if they'll open up more of the same type of play calls for the quarterback against Nebraska.

Poggi discussed what makes him so well-liked by U-M players, and how the loss to Oklahoma brought the team closer together.

Watch his conversation with Brad Galli in the video player

