INTERVIEW: Michigan's Sherrone Moore on Bryce Underwood's debut, Barham suspension, upcoming Oklahoma showdown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sherrone Moore looked back at Bryce Underwood's debut performance in Michigan's win, talking with Brad Galli in 7 News Detroit's weekly conversation with the head coach.

"I thought he played really well," Moore said of Underwood's first college game. The 18-year-old freshman went 21-for-31 passing for 251 yards and a touchdown.

He also discussed the NCAA upholding Jaishawn Barham's targeting call.

"We don't agree with it at all," he said, adding that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti disagrees with it too.

Moore explained how new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey immediately changed the flow of the offense, and looked ahead to the showdown with Oklahoma on ABC this Saturday.