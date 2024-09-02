EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jonathan Smith made his debut as Michigan State football's head coach with a win over Florida Atlantic in their season opener at home at Spartan Stadium. Albeit a narrow win, exposing plenty of concern about this new Spartans football team, Smith was proud of his team for finding a way to win and he says fans should recognize that too.

Smith went one-on-one with me in the Spartans' locker room about how he felt after week one, from a professional and personal standpoint. He evaluated his quarterback Aidan Chiles' performance in his debut as a starter, plus his opinion on college football's targeting rule.

INTERVIEW: MSU Head Coach Jonathan Smith speaks to 7 News Detroit, provides injury update after FAU win

Next up for Michigan State and Big Ten play on the road against Maryland. While it seems like a swift jump to meaningful football, Smith said his team didn't need any added sense of urgency and that that is where is his team is operating in week two.

Smith did provide a few injury updates as well. He said Alante Brown is hopeful to return in November with an upper body injury. He said Khaleel Majeed and Dillon Tatum are both doubtful with lower body injuries, saying it could be season-ending injuries.