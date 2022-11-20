Watch Now
Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes for hurt his actions caused

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving speaks before the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in New York. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants an apology and Kyrie Irving still isn’t going to give one. Shortly after the NBA Commissioner said Irving “made a reckless decision” by tweeting out a link to a film containing antisemitic material last week, the Brooklyn Nets guard again stopped short of saying he was sorry for doing so. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 20, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving has returned to the Brooklyn Nets and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material.

Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3 hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility.

He now says he should have handled that interview differently.

Irving says he doesn't stand for "anything close to hate speech or antisemitism." He has missed eight games during his suspension.

The Nets say he is available to play Sunday night against Memphis.

