It's gloom and doom from the outside, but Dan Campbell isn't worried, in fact he 'loves it'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After two uncharacteristic games with a combined six turnovers, Dan Campbell isn't worried about his team. In fact, he's upbeat ahead of the Saints.

He said the biggest problem is obvious and fixable: protect the football and find takeaways.

Dan Campbell said he actually more encouraged after going back and watching tape. He said the improvements are obvious and straightforward: take care of the football. He says that’s doable. pic.twitter.com/KFkes1hcgN — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 27, 2023

"I’m actually more encouraged because to me, it’s not what it appears to be. Just on the basic level of this, it’s turnover ratio," Campbell said. "It’s turnover. We’re turning the ball over offensively. Special teams, we had one against Chicago. Given up four against Chicago, three against Green Bay and only gotten one back. That’s the major issue right now. So, we can talk about all these other things but until we clean that up, the other parts of this are a little bit irrelevant."

The Lions are 8-3 with only one single loss in the division. Campbell says adversity is part of the NFL and the good teams always go through it, whether that is in September, October or November.

"You hit adversity — you reach it and it either makes you a little bit better of a team or you just crack under it," Campbell said. "So, I like where we’re at, we’re going to be good. We’ve got one loss, we’ll response. This team will be ready to go play in a great environment.”

The Lions are facing it heading into December, but Campbell is confident it won't last long.

"It’s doom and gloom outside our building and we’ve got six to go. We’ve got an unbelievable opportunity and man, I love it. I really do," Campbell said. "This is what we find out, what we’re made up. There’s teams that will begin to rise and teams that will fall out of this. And I love our team. I love where we’re at and I know the guys that we have the locker room, I know these coaches."

Speaking of environment, one reason Campbell is excited to start this week is he gets to return to the Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. Campbell was plenty successful there, as a coach and as a player. He finished his press conference with a slight smile saying:

"I know winning in that area. I know winning in that building. That’s why I’m excited,” he said.

