Jack Flaherty's strong start, 4 homers lead Tigers to rout of Astros

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Flaherty struck out nine batters in seven scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Houston Astros 10-0 on Monday night.

Wenceel Pérez, Riley Greene, Trey Sweeney and Colt Keith homered for the Tigers, who were coming off a 5-2 road trip.

Flaherty (7-12) allowed three hits and a walk to win for the second time in 12 starts. Former closer Alex Lange, who underwent lat surgery last season, pitched the ninth — his first MLB appearance since May 22, 2024.

Spencer Arrighetti (1-4) gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings.

Houston loaded the bases on two hits and a walk in the first inning, but Victor Caratini lined out to end the inning. Flaherty only allowed two more runners — a hit batter and a single.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Pérez's 10th homer of the season, and they added four runs in the fifth.

Trey Sweeney tripled in the sixth and scored on Keith's sacrifice fly to make it 6-0. Sweeney hit a three-run homer in the seventh and Keith homered two batters later.

Outfielder Chas McCormick pitched a scoreless eighth for Houston.

Key moment

The Tigers missed an opportunity for a big inning in the second. With runners on first and second and no one out, Dillon Dingler hit a high fly to left that bounced off the fence. Appearing to think the ball had gone for a home run, the runners ended up advancing one base.

Arrighetti then struck out Sweeney before Javier Báez hit into an inning-ending double play.

Key stat

Gleyber Torres played in his 1,000th major league game. He entered the game with a .265 batting average, 151 homers, 499 RBIs and 57 stolen bases.

Up next

The teams play the second of three games on Tuesday night, with Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.42 ERA) facing Detroit native RHP Hunter Brown (10-5, 2.45).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

