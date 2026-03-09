Jackson man wins Los Angeles Marathon with closest finish in event history

The 41st Los Angeles Marathon was a race to remember. 36-year-old Nathan Martin, a Jackson, Michigan, man and cross country coach for Jackson High School, won in a dramatic come-from-behind finish in the men's field.

Martin completed the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 18 seconds, overtaking Michael Kamau of Kenya, who was second in the same time. Marathon officials say this was the closest finish the event has ever seen.

Martin's personal best of 2 hours, 10 minutes and 45 seconds at the 2023 Grandma's Marathon gave him the current title of the fastest U.S.-Born Black marathoner.