Jaguars' Lawrence plays after hurting left knee versus Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to play after grabbing his left knee following Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston's sack on the last play of the first half Sunday.

Lawrence was able to limp off the field under his own power after being evaluated on the field by the team's medical staff. He was cleared to play and was healthy enough to convert a fourth down with a run early in the third quarter.

Coming off the best game of his two-year career, he was 9 of 19 for 124 yards through two quarters as the Lions led Jacksonville 23-6.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 draft threw for a season-high 321 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in last week's win over Baltimore.

