Jahmyr Gibbs named NFC Player of the Week after scoring three touchdowns in Lions win over Commanders

NEW YORK (WXYZ) — For the second time in his career and for the first time this season, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been named an NFC Player of the Week.

Gibbs racked 172 scrimmage yards — 142 on the ground and 30 through the air — and scored three touchdowns in a dominant, 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders in Maryland.

Gibbs led all NFC players in scrimmage yards, rushing yards, rushing average (9.5 yards per attempt), and scrimmage touchdowns this week.

This is the first time Gibbs has won the award since January, when he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring four touchdowns in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

He's the first Lion to win the award since Jared Goff won it in Week 2. Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd were the other honorees for Week 10. Gibbs is the second Detroit running back to win multiple NFC Player of the Week awards, joining Detroit legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (11-time winner).

