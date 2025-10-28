DETROIT, MI — It may still be October, but it's never too early to begin the season of giving. That was on display Monday afternoon in downtown Detroit as Lions Wide Receiver Jameson Williams hosted his inaugural Trunk or Treat, giving kids a chance to take part in the Halloween festivities
Jameson Williams hosts inaugural Trunk or Treat
