Jared Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the week after throwing five touchdowns in Lions win

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jared Goff has been named one of three NFC Players of the Week after leading the Detroit Lions to a blowout victory over the Chicago Bears.

In the win, Goff completed 23 of his 28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns. That touchdown total ties his single-game career-high for Goff, who posted a nearly perfect passer rating (156.0) in the victory.

Goff now has five career starts where his team has scored at least 50 points, tying Peyton Manning for the fourth-most in NFL history, and trailing only Len Dawson (six), Drew Brees (six) and Tom Brady (eight).

This is Goff's seventh time being named an NFC Player of the Week, and his fourth with the Lions. This is the first time he's been honored since the Lions win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 of last season.

Goff was one of three NFC players to earn the honor for Week 2, joining San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Watch highlights from the Week 2 win over the Bears