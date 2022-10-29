Jeff Daniels, Peyton Manning try to exorcise Lions' curse in 'Peyton's Places'

The newest episode of 'Peyton's Places' is focused entirely on the Lions.

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning works to exorcise the curse of Bobby Layne, getting help from Michigan natives Keegan Michael-Key and Jeff Daniels.

Omaha Productions sent us clips of the episode, debuting Sunday on ESPN Plus.

Manning prepared a curse-breaking bathtub for Daniels and the Lions at Ford Field. The former Colts and Broncos quarterback traveled to Detroit, drinking and talking about Layne, who was traded after guiding the Lions to the 1957 championship.

The entire first episode runs 24 minutes, includes the backstory of Layne's trade and ensuing curse, and the history of the franchise's failures since the deal.