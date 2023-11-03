Jerica Williams is the new normal at Detroit Mercy men's basketball

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Not one team in NCAA Division-I men's basketball has a female on staff with the responsibilities and title of assistant coach… until now. Jerica Williams already cemented herself in Metro Detroit as a stand out coach. She was named MHSAA back-to-back coach of the year with Detroit Country Day girls basketball. But now, she’s taking on a new role in a new landscape. It’s a first at Detroit Mercy, but she hopes it is the birth of a new normal.

“It’s been like family since I got here,” said Williams.

The Titans are about to start a new season with a new coach and it’s a new look. For the first time in program history, Detroit Mercy men’s basketball has hired a female assistant coach.

“When coach hired me or offered me the position, neither one of us were like oh this is going to be groundbreaking,” Williams recalled. “Because my question to him was why do you want to hire me? And he was like its because you’re the best person for the job. Period.”

It actually took Mike Davis years to land her. He says he has seen his players respond to Williams differently, but in the right way.

“She has the skill and when she thinks something speak it, say it,” said Davis. “And she has no problem doing it that’s what I like about her.”

Williams has some receipts too. She’s been working with NBA talent for years, including Steph Curry.

“It’s one of the reasons Steph is so good in the NBA because she’s been right there with him,” said Davis.

“We’re not trying to recreate a Stephen Curry, but Stephen Curry wants to leave a legacy,” said Williams. “I think maybe I am able to shine light on up and coming players.”

Williams said being a woman in the men’s game is a good challenge. When coaching women’s basketball, she was used to having to be more masculine to assert herself as a leader.

“Now because there’s all men, I get to lead with my feminine energy and that’s what they actually need and are responsive to, because they have enough male energy,” said Williams. “So I get to be this very feminine woman and bring out a more vulnerable side of myself that helps them be more vulnerable and be more communicative in a way maybe they haven’t got to practice yet.”

She knows society will take a while to accept what this level of equity looks like. And that’s fine. She’s more concerned that her impact is left with the players on her team and staff.

“I want the boys to be like, ‘I’m talking to my coach and I’m actually becoming a better version of myself because I have a coach that is pouring into me in a way that are helping me evolve or helping me expand,’” said Williams. “I want that to be normal.”

Mike Davis doesn’t know how long we’ll have her on staff because he says she has the potential to be a head coach of a power five school or maybe even the NBA. But for now, if you ask Jerica Williams…

“I’m honored to be here and represent the city of Detroit,” said Williams.