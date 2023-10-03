Join the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 15 for a free open practice, scrimmage at LCA

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are hosting an open practice and team scrimmage on October 15 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

“The open practice will serve as opportunity for Pistons fans to get an up-close look at the 2023-24 team including the return of Cade Cunningham, 2023 NBA All-Rookie performers Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren as well as rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser and veteran newcomers Monte Morris and Joe Harris as they become familiar with the Pistons’ home court,” the Detroit Pistons said.

“New Pistons head coach Monty Williams will lead the scrimmage and debut some of the club’s offensive and defensive schemes for the upcoming season."

The free event is open to the public and will begin at 3:00 p.m. on October 15 with doors opening at 2:00 p.m.

Visit pistons.com/openpractice, for free general admission tickets. A four ticket limit per account.

The first 1,500 fans will receive a Pistons giveaway item.

Fans who attend the open practice will have the opportunity to see performances from the 2023-24 Detroit Pistons Entertainment Team, photo opportunities with Hooper, the Pistons mascot, and up to 75% off clearance items and 25% off 2022-23 City Edition merchandise at the Team Store.