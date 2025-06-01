Watch Now
Kyle Kirkwood wins 2025 Detroit Grand Prix for second victory of season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Kyle Kirkwood won the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, earning his second victory of the season.

Santino Ferrucci finished second on Sunday's race. After starting the race in the Pole position, Colton Herta finished in third place.

Alex Palou, the winner of the Indy 500 earlier this month, didn't finish this race after crashing into the turn with less than 30 laps to go.

