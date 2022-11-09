LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay says.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consulting with the Rams' medical staff, the team confirmed Wednesday.

The Rams believe Stafford's symptoms resulted from action in last Sunday's 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, but they haven't identified a specific hit.

McVay said the Rams haven't determined whether Stafford can play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start if Stafford can't go.

Stafford has been one of the NFL's most durable quarterbacks for the past 12 seasons.