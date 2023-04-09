Watch Now
Lakers sign Tristan Thompson, Shaq Harrison before finale

<p>Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. </p>
Posted at 2:35 PM, Apr 09, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers signed center Tristan Thompson and guard Shaq Harrison before the pivotal final game of their regular season.

The Lakers waived Davon Reed to make room on the roster before they faced the Utah Jazz.

Thompson played alongside LeBron James during his nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning an NBA title in 2016.

He has yet to play in the NBA this season, which would be his 12th in the league.

Harrison's 10-day contract with Portland expired this weekend after he averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists in five appearances for the Blazers.

