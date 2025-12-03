Late Detroit sports enthusiast Andy Isaac to be given 'Courage Award' by Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

Andy Isaac, the longtime Detroit sports enthusiast who passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer, will receive the Courage Award from the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Watch below: #Faturday, Detroit sports enthusiast Andy Isaac shares 'final thoughts'

#Faturday, Detroit sports enthusiast Andy Isaac shares 'final thoughts'

The Hall of Fame made the announcement in a press release that also announced other inductees and awardees.

Isaac, 45, will be honored posthumously with the "Courage Award," which was last given in 2013, according to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

"This award is a special honor to recognize individuals who serve as role models to all athletes," the hall of fame said in a press release.

Tickets are available for the event on Friday, Dec. 19, at the Sound Board at Motor City Casino. They start at $25 and are available on the hall of fame's website.

Isaac started posting online in 2006 with his blog "World of Isaac," a space where he could update friends and family on his journey with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

With an infectious personality like Isaac's, the platform quickly grew.

Over the years, he had become well known in metro Detroit for his local sports reactions, positive outlook on life and Saturday food reviews that are affectionately known as #Faturday.

On Feb. 18, 2025, he announced that cancer had finally taken its toll and he decided to go into hospice care. He passed away on March 6, 2025.

He shared with us some "final thoughts." You can read them below.

