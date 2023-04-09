LaVine, DeRozan put Bulls over Pistons; play-in game next

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 17 points and DeMar DeRozan added 16 to help the Bulls end the regular season Sunday with a 103-81 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Killian Hayes had 26 points and Jaden Ivey scored 16 for the Pistons, who finished an NBA-worst 17-65.

Up 67-64 at the end of the third quarter, the Bulls put in their reserves. The bench crew, led by Carlik Jones' 11 points, put the game away with an 11-2 run midway through the final period.

Chicago had the 10th spot in Eastern Conference standings locked up, and travel to Toronto for Wednesday's elimination game in the NBA's play-in tournament. The winner advances to Friday's meeting with the loser of Tuesday's Atlanta-Miami game.

Jalen Duren had 17 rebounds for Detroit, which snapped an 11-game skid Friday night at Indiana.

The Pistons can begin hoping they win the May 16 NBA Draft lottery and a shot at selecting 7-foot-2 French superstar Victor Wembanyama. Detroit picked Cade Cunningham two years ago after winning the first selection.

TIP-INS

Pistons: The 65 losses are Detroit's most since the 1979-80 season, when coach Dick Vitale was fired a dozen games in and the team finished a franchise-worst 16-66.

Bulls: DeRozan, Patrick Beverley and LaVine were back in the starting lineup after getting the night off for Friday's win at Dallas.

