LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game.

And a pitch.

James, who has spoken in the past about how he wants to eventually own an NBA franchise -- with Las Vegas on his mind -- sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans to bring a team to the desert.

Though Silver has said he expects expansion at some point, it is believed that wouldn't happen until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement and television deals are complete.