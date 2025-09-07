Legendary Brother Rice football coach Al Fracassa passes away

(WXYZ) — Legendary Brother Rice football coach Al Fracassa passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday morning, the school announced in a social media post.

For more than 50 years, Fracassa coached high school football in the area, starting at Royal Oak Shrine in 1960 and then moving to Brother Rice in 1969. He coached there until retiring in 2013.

Watch below: 2013 Brad Galli report on Fracassa's last practice

He retired with 430 wins, the most in Michigan at that time, and nine state championships.

According to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, he sent over 300 players to college, with 13 making it to the NFL.

"For over five decades, Coach Fracassa was much more than just a coach; he was a cornerstone of our school. With a record that ranks among the best in Michigan and nationwide, he not only built winning teams but also shaped young men. His legacy is defined not just by championships, but by the character he instilled in his players," Brother Rice posted on social media.

7 Sports Director Brad Galli, who played for Fracassa, posted this tribute to social media on Sunday morning.