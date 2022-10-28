Watch Now
Sports

Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week: Grosse Pointe South vs. Warren De La Salle in playoff opener

Warren De La Salle quarterback Brady Drogosh talks one-on-one with Brad Galli ahead of the Pilots' playoff opener against Grosse Pointe South in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.
Posted at 6:56 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 20:50:11-04

(WXYZ) — Warren De La Salle opens its defense of its Division 2 championship Friday night when it faces Grosse Pointe South in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

The Pilots (8-1) enter the playoffs on a five-game win streak, including a 49-14 win over Detroit U-D Jesuit in the Prep Bowl on October 22. Grosse Pointe South (6-3) beat Grosse Pointe North 44-14 in its regular season finale October 21.

Watch a preview in the video player above, then watch highlights and postgame reaction on 7 Action News at 11.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website