Letang scores in OT to give Penguins a 4-3 win against Red Wings

Kris Letang scored 58 seconds into overtime in his 1,200th NHL game and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Thursday night.

Sidney Crosby had two goals an and assist to extend his point streak to five games, and Blake Lizotte also scored for the Penguins in their third straight win. Pittsburgh has four wins in its last five games following an eight-game losing streak.

Erik Karlsson had two assists to become the second active and 14th defenseman in NHL history to reach 900 points. Arturs Silovs stopped 24 shots for Pittsburgh.

James van Riemsdyk and Alex DeBrincat had power-play goals for the Red Wings, and Andrew Copp also scored. Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Red Wings, who had won five of six.

Letang, who became the 40th defenseman in NHL history and third active to reach the 1,200-game milestone, scored the winner on a one-timer from the slot.

Letang got his 13th career overtime goal, tying him with Scott Niedermayer for second-most in NHL history among defenseman — trailing only Brent Burns (16). Letang also has 20 points this season, becoming the 15th defenseman with 18 or more 20-point seasons.

Lizotte briefly put Pittsburgh ahead 3-2 with 4:09 left in the third period, but DeBrincat tied it again 1:11 later with his power-play goal. Detroit finished 2 for 8 with the man advantage.

Crosby scored twice in the first 5:46 to stake the Penguins to an early 2-0 lead. Crosby scored his 127th game-opening goal, tying Gordie Howe for fourth-most in NHL history. It was also his 111th multi-goal game, passing Brendan Shanahan for 19th-place all-time.

Yegor Chinakhov made his debut for Pittsburgh after he was acquired from Columbus for Danton Heinen and two draft picks.

