Like father, like son: the Brodi family owns dual scoring records within Macomb Area Conference

It has been quite the season for Utica boys basketball. While they are no longer playing for a trip to the Breslin Center, they did finish the season 22-3 with back-to-back league titles and their first district championship since 2009. Within the special season, is a special story.

"I could feel it in the gym," said Mason Brodi. "Everyone was really tense and anxious."

Senior Mason Brodi is talking about the moment Utica boys basketball’s all time scoring record was on the line.

"When I hit it, it was just a sense of relief," explained Mason.

The previous record was 984 total points, but Mason didn’t just break it, he shattered it. He ends his time at Utica with 1,175 career points. His dad, Andy Brodi, was in the stands.

"Very special. Tears in my eyes. So proud of him. It was one of the best moments I've ever seen," said Andy.

An emotional moment for this father and son because there’s a special bond between this father and son. In 1992, Andy broke Henry Ford II's boys basketball all-time scoring record. Within the same school district, less than four miles away, Andy holds Ford’s scoring record. Mason holds Utica’s scoring record.

"He's been my role model since I was at his knee level," said Mason. "I cant ask for anyone better to base my game off and lead me."

"My record aside it doesn’t mean anything," explained Andy. "He put everything in. Ever since he was a little kid. To see that moment was unbelievable as a dad."

Andy finished with 71 more points than his son, but won't take any bragging rights, explaining that he always said Mason was the better basketball player. Just like playing collegiate ball like his dad, Mason is going on to play basketball at Albion College.