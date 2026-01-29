Lincoln Park Boy's Basketball looking to make history

LINCOLN PARK, MI — A year ago the Lincoln Park Railsplitters made it all the way to the Regional Final before falling to Detroit Martin Luther King. Now, this year’s squad returns a little bit different looking, but still chasing that same goal of that elusive state championship.

“We’re not as big, we’re a little bit smaller so we have to play five guards a lot, but it does kind of help us with pressure,” said Head Coach Brian Starll.

“Everybody really fighting for minutes because we just need somebody to play hard, get rebounds, play defense and do the little things, said senior guard Zahir Haqq.

If the Railsplitters are to make a deep run into the postseason this year it may be on the back of guard Zahir Haqq. The senior is already one of the most accomplished players in program history, and earlier this month he broke the schools single game scoring record with 46.

“You know it’s a great feeling. I worked all my life to come here and make a stamp. So I just want to leave my mark on something, just my legacy,”

“We kind of came into the season thinking there’s a chance he could do it. The game he did do it, he had 28 at the half and I told him at the half just got get it. We’re always talking to him about sharing the basketball and playing the game the right way, but it’s hard when you feel you can score on every possession. So that game we said, just got get it.

While the accolades are sure to follow for Zahir, the team accomplishments are what he wants the most as he gets ready to end his career at Lincoln Park.

“As a team I want to win the league, I want to win districts and I want to make it all the way to the regional final. Hopefully we keep advancing through March. It’s sort of one game at a time, but when we look further down the road it’s always the goal,” said Haqq.

