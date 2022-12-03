Lions activate WR Jameson Williams from reserve/NFI list

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions removed rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams from the reserve/non-football injury list on Saturday, placing him on the active roster.

Williams, the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered during January's National Championship Game.

"Every day it’s been better," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday about Williams' progress in practice. "First day we gave him some indy, a little one-on-one work and then (Thursday) we worked him into scout team reps, and he got a pretty good load. And so, I know he looked better (Thursday) than he did the day before."

"Once (Williams) gets in between those white lines, his demeanor is all about football," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "It’s what we thought we were getting when we drafted him back in the spring, and that’s held true. The guy loves the game, and you can just see him light up, and he’s all about ball."

Detroit also activated defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (Achilles) from the reserve/PUP list.

The Lions will determine 90 minutes prior to Sunday's kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars if either player will be active for the game.

In a corresponding roster move, Detroit placed linebacker Julian Okwara (elbow) on injured reserve.