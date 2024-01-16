Lions coach Dan Campbell says he has a ton of receipts. He isn't ready to show them after big win

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell has receipts. He's just not ready to turn them in yet.

“There will be a time and place for that,” the Detroit Lions coach said Monday, a day after leading his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams to give the franchise its first playoff win in 32 years.

Detroit, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, will host two playoff games in one postseason for the first time in franchise history in a divisional round matchup next Sunday against the winner of the Philadelphia-Tampa Bay game Monday night.

When the Lions gave Campbell his first chance to be a full-time NFL head coach nearly three years ago, some laughed at him when he said his teams would kick opponents in the teeth and “bite a kneecap off.”

When Campbell followed up his three-win debut season with a 1-6 record in 2022, he was the butt of more jokes.

No one is making fun of him anymore.

He has helped turn around a long-suffering franchise, one of four without a Super Bowl appearance.

The Lions won a division title, getting a home playoff game for the first time in three decades, earned a playoff victory for just the second time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

“I know that’s been a long time coming, and man it felt good to deliver that, but we’re not done,” Campbell said.

WHAT’S WORKING

Jared Goff has become the quarterback the franchise has desperately looked for since it was an NFL power in the 1950s.

Fans at Ford Field chanted, “Jar-ed Goff! Jar-ed Goff!” early and often, making it clear he was their favorite quarterback on the field he shared with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who asked Detroit to trade him three years ago.

Goff completed his first 10 passes and lifted the Lions to a 21-10 lead midway through the second quarter, when he converted a fourth down with a 2-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.

He finished 22 of 27 for 277 yards, becoming the fifth player in NFL history to throw for at least 275 yards while completing at least 80% of his passes in a playoff game. Goff did it against the team that traded him away along with a pair of first-round picks for Stafford.

“You’re good enough for Detroit, Jared Goff,” Campbell told him in the locker room after the win.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Lions gave up 50- and 38-yard touchdown passes in the second quarter against the Rams.

“We can be better there,” Campbell said.

STOCK UP

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are each expected to interview with a handful of teams after practice Friday and Saturday.

“Those are worthy candidates,” Campbell said. "Both of them should be at the top of everybody’s list, but we’re in one of these unique years where there’s a ton of jobs available.

"That's also why they all want to speak to them, and they should. But that puts a stress on them, on us. They’ll do the best they can with it, make the most of it, which they should, and then they’ll be prepared for us to get ready the next game.”

STOCK DOWN

Defensive back Cam Sutton had just two tackles and was among the players in the secondary that struggled to slow down Stafford through the air.

INJURY REPORT

Campbell did not sound concerned about the shoulder injury linebacker Alex Anzalone played with on Sunday night. ... Return specialist and receiver Kalif Raymond was inactive against the Rams with a knee injury, a week after getting hurt.

KEY NUMBER

9 — Detroit's win ended a nine-game postseason losing streak, the longest in NFL history, dating to 1992.

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL