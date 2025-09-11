Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard on explosive plays from Green Bay: 'It's been addressed.'

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions defense coordinator Kelvin Sheppard spoke to the media on Thursday, recapping the game against the Green Bay Packers and looking ahead to the Chicago Bears.

In the 27-13 loss to Green Bay on Sunday, the Packers threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns, but only rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.

"I was pissed, you know, and I'm ready to scald everybody," Sheppard said, before adding that when you look back at the tape, "there's a lot of good football."

Sheppard said that when you dig deeper into the game, there were back-to-back plays where there was a 48-yard pass to Romeo Doubs and then a 17-yard touchdown pass.

Without those, the Lions only gave up 123 yards passing on 14 completions from Jordan Love.

"You have to make them beat us, and we did not do that on back-to-back plays," Sheppard said. "Inexcusable, and that's been addressed."

On the rushing side, Sheppard said the Lions held them to 3.1 yards rushing, but it should have been at 2.2 yards after a 15-yard explosive run.

"That should have never happened. That's been addressed as well," Sheppard said. "When you're 2.2 in the run game and 120 yards passing, that's who we are and that's who I expect us to be and that's who we will be.

"It's non-negotiable, and all this stuff has been addressed with the people that need to be addressed with, and more importantly, the players are holding each other accountable," he said.