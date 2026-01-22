Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson named finalist for AP Defensive Player of the Year

(WXYZ) — Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been named a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year, the NFL announced on Thursday morning.

Last season with Detroit, Hutchinson recorded 14.5 sacks, a mark that ranked fourth-highest in the league. He also was credited for 36 tackles, forced four fumbles, recovered a fumble and snagged an interception. On Pro Football Focus, Hutchinson ranked fourth in defense grade (91.9) among 120 qualified EDGE defenders, behind Will Anderson with the Houston Texans, Myles Garrett with the Cleveland Browns and Micah Parsons with the Green Bay Packers.

Anderson, Garrett, Parsons and Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto were also nominated for the honor.

If Hutchinson were to earn the most votes, he'd be the first player in franchise history to be named Defensive Player of the Year since it's inception in 1971.

The winners will be announced at the 15th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 5.

