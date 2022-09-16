Watch Now
Lions' Frank Ragnow out, D'Andre Swift, Jonah Jackson questionable vs. Commanders

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) greets Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) following an Eagles win in an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Eagles won 38-35. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 16, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled center Frank Ragnow out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Ragnow (groin/foot) did not practice this week.

Running back D'Andre Swift (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (finger), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (back) are all listed as questionable.

Jackson and Oruwariye did not practice Friday, while Swift and Melifonwu were limited participants.

"It’s a part of football and look, everybody gets the bug at different times and we’ve got a little bit of that – the injury bug right now," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "And I think the good news is we got it early. So, let’s get it knocked out, get it out of the way. We’ve got to find a way to win with what we have, and that’s what we’ve preached from day one."

