Lions kicker Michael Badgley out for the season after 'significant injury'

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley will be out for the season after suffering a "significant injury" on Thursday.

Head coach Dan Campbell said Badgley suffered the injury getting ready for practice, and he will go on injured reserve.

Detroit signed Badgley to a one-year deal in February and appeared in four games last season. He spent much of last season on the practice squad behind Riley Patterson.

Adam Schefter reported that Badgley suffered a torn hamstring.

The team will work out kickers, and in June, they signed Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates to a two-year contract after Bates went 17-22 in the United Football League, including a 64-yard field goal at Ford Field that went viral on social media.