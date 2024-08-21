Lions OT Penei Sewell reportedly injures foot on final day of training camp

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell left practice early on Wednesday and is being evaluated for a foot injury.

According to reporters at camp, trainers took Sewell's shoe off of his left to look at it. He put the shoe back on and walked slowly to the locker room.

The Lions signed the all-pro tackle to a four-year extension worth $112 million during the offseason.

The Lions have been dealing with several injuries in training camp, however, head coach Dan Campbell said this week they expect to get many players back after the final preseason game.