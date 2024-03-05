Lions re-signing CB Emmanuel Moseley to a one-year deal

The Detroit Lions are re-signing cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Moseley is coming off back-to-back ACL tears. During week 5, he tore his right ACL in the Lions' win over the Carolina Panthers. It was his first game back after he tore his left ACL in week 5 of the 2022 season.

Moseley was out for almost a full year – 364 days – before he returned with the Lions. He underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee over the summer before the 2023 season and suffered a hamstring issue.