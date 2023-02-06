Lions reportedly hire Scottie Montgomery as new running backs coach

The Detroit Lions have reportedly hired Scottie Montgomery to be the team's running backs coach, according to Tom Pelissero.

Montgomery will take over for Duce Staley, who is joining the Carolina Panthers staff next season.

He previously coached with the Indianapolis Colts and star running back Jonathan Taylor. In 2021, the Colts ranked second in rushing yards per game.

Before joining Indianapolis, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Maryland, and was the head coach at East Carolina University from 2016-2018.