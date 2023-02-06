Watch Now
Sports

Lions reportedly hire Scottie Montgomery as new running backs coach

Scottie Montgomery
Will Newton/AP
Maryland Terrapins offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery speaks to the media prior to an NCAA college football training camp, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Scottie Montgomery
Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:03:34-05

The Detroit Lions have reportedly hired Scottie Montgomery to be the team's running backs coach, according to Tom Pelissero.

Montgomery will take over for Duce Staley, who is joining the Carolina Panthers staff next season.

He previously coached with the Indianapolis Colts and star running back Jonathan Taylor. In 2021, the Colts ranked second in rushing yards per game.

Before joining Indianapolis, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Maryland, and was the head coach at East Carolina University from 2016-2018.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website