Lions rule Jeff Okudah, Jonah Jackson, three others out vs. Bills

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled cornerback Jeff Okudah, guards Jonah Jackson and Evan Brown, and defensive linemen Charles Harris and Josh Paschal out for Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions conducted walkthroughs Monday through Wednesday, so participation designations on the team's practice report were based on estimations.

Okudah and Jackson (concussion), Brown (ankle), Harris (groin), and Paschal (knee) were listed as 'no practice' for all three days.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is listed as questionable.