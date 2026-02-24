Lions set to play in Germany for 2026 NFL Munich Game

MUNICH, Germany (WXYZ) — For the first time in over a decade, the Detroit Lions will be playing an international game this season, with the National Football League announcing that the Lions will be one of the teams participating in the 2026 NFL Munich Game.

The Lions are slated to be the home team for the game. The opponent and date of the matchup will be announced at a later date.

It is expected to be a special game for Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, as his mother is from Germany and he has hosted several camps in the country.

“It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother’s home country of Germany since coming to the league,” said Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. “I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I’ve gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country’s instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I’m looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale.”

The last time the Lions played across the pond was in 2015, when Detroit defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 22-21.